Cyclone Montha to bring heavy rain across Bengal till October 31, IMD issues alert for fishermen

Severe cyclonic storm Montha, moving over the west-central Bay of Bengal, is expected to trigger heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across large parts of West Bengal till October 31, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, Montha — pronounced Mon-Tha — is currently centred about 240 km south-southeast of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh and is moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 12 kmph. The cyclone is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, on Tuesday night, with maximum wind speeds of 90–100 kmph gusting up to 110 kmph.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast till Thursday, as sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough, with squally winds reaching up to 55 kmph.

Heavy rainfall forecast for south Bengal

The IMD warned of widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in several south Bengal districts, including North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata, between Tuesday and Friday.

October 28–29: Light to moderate rain is likely at many places, with heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) expected at isolated locations in South 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram. Thunderstorms with gusty winds (30–40 kmph) and lightning are also expected in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and nearby districts.

October 30–31: Heavy rain is likely over Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia, and Bardhaman districts.

November 1–2: Rain intensity will reduce gradually, becoming light to moderate, before dry weather returns by November 3.

Possible impacts include waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, and damage to standing crops. Residents have been advised to stay indoors during intense spells, avoid sheltering under trees or electric poles, and store harvested crops safely.

North Bengal to experience heavy to very heavy rain

As the system moves inland and weakens, northern districts — including Malda, North and South Dinajpur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar — are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) between Thursday and Friday.

October 30–31: Widespread rain and thunderstorms are forecast, with strong gusty winds of 30–40 kmph.

November 1: Heavy rain may continue in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar before weather conditions improve from November 2.

The IMD cautioned about possible landslides in hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, waterlogging in low-lying regions, and crop damage. People have been urged to avoid travel to landslide-prone areas and exercise caution near water bodies.

Sea and wind conditions

The IMD said gale winds of 90–100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph are prevailing over the west-central Bay of Bengal and will continue till Tuesday night.

Over the next two days, wind speeds along the Bengal and Odisha coasts are likely to range between 35–55 kmph.

Sea conditions will remain very rough to high till Wednesday, improving gradually thereafter.

Cyclone likely to weaken post landfall

After making landfall in Andhra Pradesh, Montha is expected to weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area by Thursday. However, its remnants will continue to bring heavy rain and strong winds to eastern India, particularly West Bengal and parts of north Odisha, before dissipating by the weekend.