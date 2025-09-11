CU team probes South Calcutta Law College over admission racket linked to rape accused

A five-member fact-finding team from Calcutta University visited South Calcutta Law College on Wednesday to probe complaints of irregularities in admissions.

It is alleged that Monojit Mihsra, the main accused in the gang-rape of a student on the campus, now in police custody, controlled the admissions.

The CU team asked for admission data for the past three years.

Days after the gang rape on June 25, a second-year student told this newspaper that Mishra asked him to find students willing to pay for admission. "I later learnt he charged ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh for each illegal admission," the student had said.

A CU official said that they had received complaints alleging that candidates with ranks exceeding 2,000 in the university’s entrance test were admitted to the government-aided college in Kasba.

Typically, only students within the top 700 ranks get admission to a government-aided college of its stature.

"We have collected the data to ascertain whether students had been admitted after jumping ranks. We spoke to the vice-principal about it. We will match the data with our records. A detailed report will be placed before the university," said a probe team member.

Calls and text messages to vice-principal Naina Chatterji went unanswered.

Another CU official said that they also received allegations that students admitted to private law colleges would take admission in this college in their second year.

"A racket operated to facilitate the switch. Many candidates would contact the racket operated by Mishra, pleading that they were unable to bear the cost of studying in a private college and be transferred. Such admissions would be ensured against a payment of ₹3-4 lakh. This sum was much less than the course fees in private law colleges," said a probe team member.

According to a member of the college's governing body, Mishra, a 2022 graduate who was responsible for overseeing the Trinamool Chhatra Parisahd unit on campus until his arrest on June 26, allegedly controlled the admission racket.

"A former criminal lawyer of Alipore Court whose licence was revoked by the Bengal Bar Council after the rape allegation emerged, Mishra was appointed as a casual staffer of the college in July 2024," the member said.

Mishra was terminated on July 2 this year by the college governing body after the alleged crime and several past allegations surfaced.

Recently, two nominees from CU to the law college's governing body were removed from their positions for their failure to object to Mishra's appointment as a casual staff member, despite his history of multiple arrests.