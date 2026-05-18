Md Salim raises concerns over animal slaughter rules, accuses BJP of intimidation in Bengal

With Eid al-Adha approaching amid growing political heat over the BJP-led Bengal government’s new animal slaughter guidelines, CPM state secretary Md Salim on Sunday accused a section of “overenthusiastic” BJP supporters of unleashing intimidation and chaos across Bengal in the name of cow protection.

Addressing reporters at the CPM state headquarters in Calcutta after the party’s two-day state committee meeting, Salim alleged that incidents of cattle seizure, disruption of livestock markets and harassment of traders were creating fear among small vendors, cattle rearers and minorities.

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“There was sheer lawlessness during the Trinamool Congress regime and people expressed their anger by removing that government from power. But the new government is moving down the same road in the name of cow protection,” Salim said.

Launching a sharp attack on the BJP government in Bengal, the CPM leader warned that attempts to impose restrictions through intimidation could disturb social harmony.

“Atrocities have started in the name of cow protection in this state. I will urge the new government not to adopt this path so that unrest is not created, social balance is not disturbed and communal harmony is not destroyed. One of the main reasons behind the public verdict against the previous government was the collapse of the rule of law. The new government should not repeat that mistake,” Salim said.

The controversy erupted after the state government on May 13 issued fresh “Animal Slaughter Guidelines”, making it mandatory to obtain a fit-for-slaughter certificate before slaughtering bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, and even buffaloes, buffalo calves and castrated buffaloes.

The move, coming weeks before Eid al-Adha, triggered widespread debate and anxiety in several districts where livestock trade forms a crucial part of the local economy.

Salim argued that the issue extended beyond religion and directly affected thousands of people involved in animal husbandry, transport and cattle trading.

“Beef is not consumed only by Muslims. Tribals, Scheduled (caste) communities and Christians also consume it. A large section of our state is dependent on animal husbandry and cattle trade. People from all religions are involved in this economy,” he said.

Salim questioned what he termed the contradiction between the BJP’s political rhetoric and the Centre’s economic policies.

“The Prime Minister visits Arab countries where ‘Indian beef’ is openly sold with signboards. India is among the top meat exporters. The central government wants to become number one (in the sector). Then why this selective politics here?” he asked.

The CPM leader further alleged that fear surrounding the new directives and actions by self-styled cow vigilantes caused many small cattle markets to suspend operations, leading to a sharp decline in business.

“Qurbani and Bakrid are approaching. Countless cattle traders and small farmers are connected to this sector. If cattle breeding and transportation are obstructed in the name of religion, a huge number of people associated with this trade will suffer financially,” he said.

Salim said the CPM would seek legal intervention against this “oppression”. "The government has to act thoughtfully and take economic realities into account. The manner in which these directives are being enforced through force and intimidation is unacceptable," he said.

Salim also said the CPM leadership would undertake a detailed review of its performance in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Adhir letter

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday wrote to chief minister Suvendu Adhikari expressing concern over the state government’s public notice on animal slaughter guidelines. The Congress leader urged the government to identify and demarcate designated locations for customary socio-religious animal slaughter practices so that communities could observe their traditions without tension or misunderstanding.