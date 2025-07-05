MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
CPM marches against 'poor' Siliguri civic service, stages sit-in in front of SMC headquarters

Sit-in is seen as a bid by the CPM to reconnect with its urban base in the region ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections

Bireswar Banerjee Published 05.07.25, 10:57 AM
The CPM demonstration in Siliguri on Friday against the alleged administrative failure of the local civic board

The CPM on Friday staged a sit-in demonstration in front of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC)’s headquarters, accusing the Trinamool Congress-run civic board of “complete administrative failure” and betrayal of public trust.

CPM leaders and supporters took out a march from the party’s district office, Anil Biswas Bhavan, through Hill Cart Road, Hashmi Chowk and Kachari Road before converging near the SMC gates.

CPM leaders, including former Siliguri mayor Asok Bhattacharya, district secretary Saman Pathak, Jibesh Sarkar and Mukul Sengupta, joined the rally, which was also attended by Left-backed SMC councillors.

The protest is seen as a bid by the CPM to reconnect with its urban base in the region ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

Once a stronghold of the Left, Siliguri swung to Trinamool and the BJP in recent electoral cycles.

“Before the last municipal election, Trinamool made grand promises for improved drinking water, better roads, functioning drainage but three years later, citizens continue to suffer,” said Saman Pathak. “Despite ruling both the state and the civic body, Trinamool failed to deliver basic services.”

The protest is part of a two-month-long campaign by the CPM in all 47 wards of the SMC, where party workers plan to highlight a 13-point charter of unmet civic demands.

The CPM has decided not to submit any memorandum to the mayor or SMC officials this time. “We had handed over memoranda before. We raised issues at the board, but nothing has changed. Today’s protest is the result of cumulative public frustration,” Pathak added.

Ranjan Sarkar, the deputy mayor, dismissed the CPM’s protest as politically motivated. “The Left ruled this city for decades, yet failed to bring about any major development. In just three years, we have rolled out multiple infrastructure projects from a mega drinking water scheme to underground cable laying and road upgrade,” he said.

