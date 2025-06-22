CPM defies Trinamul Congress-led civic body's 'trash tax' in Englishbazar

The CPM in Englishbazar has decided to launch an agitation against the TMC-led Englishbazar municipality’s decision to levy a “garbage service charge” of ₹1 per day per household.

The Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce has also opposed what it termed an “additional tax burden” on traders and residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

CPM leaders, in a news meet on Saturday, accused the civic body of “anti-people” activities by arbitrarily introducing the charge.

The civic body started the collection early this month.

Suvojit Mitra, the CPI(M)’s area committee secretary, said the municipality failed to implement the solid waste management project despite receiving funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

“Now they are trying to shift the burden onto common people by levying ₹30 per family per month under the guise of this so-called garbage service charge,” Mitra said.

From Sunday, the CPI(M) plans to stage protests in front of five major retail markets in Englishbazar. Party workers will conduct a signature campaign and distribute leaflets door-to-door, explaining why the charge is “undemocratic and unjustified”, Mitra added. The signatures would be “sent to the state government”.

CPI(M) leader Anik Bhattacharya accused BJP councillors of not opposing the tax during the board meeting. “Despite having no representation in the board, the CPIM will resist this unilateral decision,” he said.

Civic chairman Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury defended the “garbage service charge”, terming it legal.

“The Centre, under the Swachh Bharat Mission, has mandated collection of garbage service charge. The state government has not issued any order against it. We

are spending lakhs to maintain cleanliness in Englishbazar and the service charge is nominal. Most residents

have started paying it

without objection,” Choudhury said, alleging that

the trader’s body was in tacit understanding with the

CPM to destablise municipal services.

Chamber president Jayanta Kundu dismissed this claim. “We have advised our members not to pay this so-called service charge. We have also apprised chief minister Mamata Banerjee about this,” he said.

District BJP president Ajay Ganguly downplayed the CPI(M)’s protest. “The Left is politically irrelevant and seeking attention. The BJP is capable of stopping the tax on its own,” he said.

Englishbazar BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury had questioned the legality of the service charge in the Assembly recently.