Court seeks police report on Hindol Mazumdar’s plea to revoke lookout circular

The Alipore court, which on August 18 granted bail to former Jadavpur University student Hindol Mazumdar, earlier identified by police as the main conspirator behind the attack on education minister Bratya Basu on Jadavpur University campus, heard his petition seeking back his seized items, like mobile phone, laptop and e-book.

Mazumdar’s counsel, Sibasish Pattanayak, also wanted the investigating officer in the case to be told to explain what steps have been taken to have the lookout circular against Mazumdar revoked.

Mazumdar, who lives in Spain, was arrested at the Delhi airport on August 13 based on the lookout notice.

If the lookout circular is not revoked, he cannot return to Spain, where he has been pursuing higher studies, his lawyer said.

The court asked the police to submit a report by September 9 on the petitions moved by Mazumdar’s counsel. The court will hear the case the same day.

Pattanayak told Metro: “We requested the court that the investigating officer be instructed to explain what exact steps have been taken by the police to have the circular revoked.”

Pattanayak said the court on Tuesday allowed Mazumdar to buy a new SIM card that will have his old number. “His bank details are connected to the number. So we submitted a separate petition so he could be allowed to buy a new SIM.”

Public prosecutor Shourin Ghoshal said: “When a person is arrested under a lookout circular, the circular stands automatically exhausted.”

The incident in connection with which Mazumdar was arrested dates back to March 1, when Basu visited JU to attend a meeting.