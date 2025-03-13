Cops make second arrest for murder of moneylender in North Dinajpur village

Police in North Dinajpur arrested a second person on Tuesday night in connection with Saturday’s murder of a moneylender at a village in the Hemtabad police station limits in the district.

Asad Ali, who was taken into custody, is known to be a close aide of Jahedur Rahaman, the local TMC leader who was nabbed on Monday.

On Saturday morning, the charred body of Bittu Khettri, the moneylender, was found in a haystack at Dhohrai village along with his two-wheeler.

The police initiated a probe and nabbed Jahedur. Based on information revealed by him during his interrogation, Ali was arrested.

“During the interrogation, Jahedur admitted to his involvement in the murder. We have information that on March 7, Khettri had been to Jahedur’s house, probably to ask him to repay the money he had borrowed,” said a police source.

On Wednesday, a team of forensic experts reached the place at Dhohrai where the charred body was found and recovered two semi-burnt cellphones from the spot. The footmat of a two-wheeler, suspected to be Khettri’s, was found from a bush. The team also went to Jahedur’s house and searched the room where he had met Khettri before the man was murdered.