Cops arrest neighbour for murder of woman in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar police on Tuesday claimed they had cracked the murder case of a homemaker within 24 hours by arresting a young neighbour in connection with the crime.

Senior police officers, however, are yet to elaborate on the motive behind the murder of Arpita Singha, 22.

Early on Monday, officers of Pundibari police station came to know Arpita had been murdered at a rented home in Chakchaka on the outskirts of Cooch Behar, where she stayed with her toddler son.

Her husband used to stay in Dinhata where he worked at a rice mill. Her landlord discovered her in a pool of blood around 3am on Monday after being woken up by her crying son, he said.

The police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

“In the course of the probe, we found Arjun Roy aka Vicky, who is 22 years old, murdered the victim. He used to stay on rent at a house nearby,” said Krishna Gopal Meena, the Cooch Behar additional superintendent of police (headquarters). "She was alone at home when Arjun walked in and slit her throat. The weapon has been recovered."