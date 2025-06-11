MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Consumers of smart meters to pay bills every three months, installed gadgets to be treated as normal ones: State government

"The installation of prepaid smart meters for domestic power consumers was forcefully imposed. I would like to thank the Chief Minister for halting the programme," said Arup Biswas

PTI Published 11.06.25, 02:29 PM
Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee File image

Days after halting the installation of prepaid smart meters in homes across the state, West Bengal Power Minister Arup Biswas on Wednesday said the gadgets already installed would be treated as normal ones, and consumers would have to pay their electricity bills every three months.

Biswas claimed that the decision to install the meters for domestic power consumers was a directive from the central government.

He thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for suspending the programme after widespread public protests.

"The installation of prepaid smart meters for domestic power consumers was forcefully imposed. I would like to thank the Chief Minister for halting the programme," he said.

"All the smart meters that have already been installed will now be treated as normal meters, and consumers will have to pay bills once every three months," he added.

On Monday, Banerjee halted the installation of the meters in homes after facing stiff resistance and mass protests in several districts over the past few days.

In an order, the state power department stated that the installation of prepaid smart meters would be suspended for the time being.

Protests were reported from districts such as Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Burdwan, where residents alleged that their bills doubled or tripled after smart meter installations.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

