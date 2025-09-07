Congress takes out Siliguri march against voter roll revision, flags north Bengal neglect

The Congress on Saturday organised a march in Siliguri in protest against the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and highlighted some issues about north Bengal.

Led by Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar and AICC leaders Ghulam Ahmed Mir and Amba Prasad, hundreds of party leaders and workers from different districts of the region took out the march.

“The central government is trying to delete the names of bona fide voters, who exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls, in a planned manner. They have done it in Bihar, and now they are planning to do it in states like Bengal and Assam. We will not let it happen,” Mir told the media.

The Congress leaders also highlighted regional issues of north Bengal, like the lack of industrial development, proper healthcare facilities, and the absence of employment opportunities.

“North Bengal, both the plains and the hills, needs extensive development. People here, like other parts of the state, are affected by the corruption of the state

government and the divisive policies of the BJP,” said Sarkar.

He also said the Congress would organise “Uttarkonya Gherao”, a demonstration at Uttarkanya, the state’s branch secretariat in Siliguri. “We will announce the date soon,” said the PCC president.

The rally was the first major event that was organised by the Congress after Shankar Malakar, who was the Darjeeling district president of the party, had defected to Trinamool.

On Sunday, the Congress will hold a public event in the Kranti block of the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district.