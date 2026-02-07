‘CM tried to hijack case’, CPM worker filed petition in Supreme Court on SIR: Salim

CPM state secretary Md Salim on Friday accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of trying to “hijack” a petition filed by a party worker in the Supreme Court over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

“The chief minister resorted to theatrics by donning a black shawl.... She had also done it earlier. She tried to hijack the petition, which we have filed on the SIR,” said Salim.

He was talking to newspersons on the sidelines of the Darjeeling district committee meeting of the CPM held here on Friday.

“Our party worker, Mostari Banu, who is the wife of Kamal Hossain, who works for migrants on behalf of the CPM, was the first to file the petition. The Supreme Court heard that petition on Wednesday and will again hear it on February 9,” said the CPM leader.

He accused the BJP of “imposing” the SIR on the people of Bengal and alleged that the party was playing the polarisation card.

“Earlier, the BJP played the communal card through the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and said that they would drive away the minorities from India to win the elections. This time, they have put everyone in crisis, including Matuas, adivasis, minorities, refugees and many other communities,” said Salim.

“In the name of logical discrepancy, illogical acts are being done. Also, rules are being grossly violated during the process,” he added.

With the Assembly elections in Bengal to be held in a few months, Salim said the CPM was holding talks with some like-minded parties for “adjustment of seats”.

“We are working for the adjustment of seats and not for an alliance. Our alliance is the Left Front. So far as the Congress is concerned, its leaders have said that they want to contest from all 294 Assembly seats. We are also making similar preparations,” said the CPM leader.

The CPM could not win a single seat in the 2021 Assembly elections.

“We are reaching out to people and listening to them. Our workers and representatives of frontal organisations are conducting programmes at the booth level and highlighting pertinent issues,” said Salim.