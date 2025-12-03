CM ‘funds trick’ jab at Centre: Will money come in Feb when it’s too late to use, wonders Didi

Mamata Banerjee made it clear again on Tuesday that her party would keep the BJP-led Centre's alleged step-motherly treatment of Bengal alive as a plank in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly election.

The chief minister asked why, despite the court order to release Bengal's 100-day work dues, the Narendra Modi government was still not parting with the money and wondered if it would loosen its purse strings in February, when it would be too late to utilise it.

Mamata brought up how the Centre has been withholding the state's dues, under the 100-day work scheme, for instance, despite the Calcutta High Court order in June, which was upheld by the Supreme Court in October. "The Centre has still withheld the money for the work under the 100-day scheme, despite the court order. The money for the rural roads and the housing schemes has not yet been released. Yet another strategy of the BJP government, a new game," she said at Nabanna while launching her three-term progress report, showcased in the form of Unnayaner Panchali.

"More than ₹1.87 lakh crore remains pending from the Centre. They are not giving us the money. We hope they will give it, but when will they? Elections are knocking on the door. They may give it (funds) in February and say in March that it could not be spent by us? We understand these tricks," Mamata said.

Central deprivation of Bengal has been a core issue for Mamata's third term. Trinamool sources said she intended to utilise the political opportunity from it in the campaign for the 2026 polls.

In her report, Mamata said two crore jobs were created in her tenure as chief minister, and Bengal's GSDP increased 4.41 times since 2011 to reach ₹20.31 lakh crore. Despite the state's debt-servicing burden, the tax revenue increased 5.33 times, capital expenditure 17.67 times, social sector spending 14.46 times, and agriculture sector expenditure 9.16 times. She claimed 1.72 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line till 2023.

"The BJP follows a pattern in other states. Before the vote, dus hazar (₹10,000, in a Bihar reference). After the vote, bulldozer," she said.

"But we give ₹12,000 every year, consistently for many years. SC/ST families receive Rs 14,000. In other states, owning a bike or TV disqualifies you. We do not make such distinctions. Till now, 2.21 crore women receive Lakshmir Bhandar, and this benefit is lifelong... we have spent ₹74,000 crore on this programme alone," Mamata said.

She stressed her secular credentials, not long before leaving for Murshidabad, a Muslim-majority district where discontent has been brewing afresh following her government's order to upload details of the state’s waqf properties onto a new central government portal. The state government earlier said it would not implement the amended waqf Act that came into force in April.

"I do not practise communal politics. I practise secular politics. I believe in the Constitution. The people of Bengal will live with dignity and happiness in Bengal. We do not interfere in the affairs of other states, and I urge you not to interfere in ours. Do not issue forceful directives as if this were the British era. We are duty-bound to the people, to the Constitution and to democracy," she said, in an attack on the saffron regime over the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll by the allegedly compromised Election Commission of India.

She announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of 39 persons, including four booth-level officers, who, according to her, died in Bengal because of "SIR panic". Thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR, including three BLOs, will get ₹1 lakh each.

Mamata is likely to spend substantial time over the next few days mitigating the rising displeasure in the vast Muslim belts of Murshidabad, Malda and North Dinajpur.

Since her government's directive, and widespread criticism aimed at her and her government from Muslims, the districts' administration have been holding meetings with civil society members representing Muslims.

Sources said her visit to Murshidabad-Malda is aimed at clearing the air regarding the waqf controversy.

"But it might be easier said than done. There is a sense of betrayal, as many believe she did not keep her promise on the amended Waqf Act," said a Trinamool insider.

He said should also seek to rein in her Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir, a loose cannon who shoots from the hip, often with outrageous communal implications. Kabir has been causing problems for Trinamool, despite repeated warnings, for a while now.

"First of all, she is likely to make him stand down from the new Babri Masjid promises in Murshidabad... and reprimand him for publicly suggesting that her government has deceived and let down the Muslims. She will also hear him out, and try to address some of his concerns in the 22-seat district where (approximately) seven out of every 10 electors is Muslim," added the insider.

Kabir was not present, although the other Trinamool MPs and MLAs from the district were, when Mamata arrived in Behrampore.

"I was in the government meeting (virtually) earlier today (Tuesday). I have some personal work, so I am going home," he said.