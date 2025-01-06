Class X student from Basirhat goes traceless after two of his teachers torture him

A Class X student from Basirhat of North 24-Parganas, who studied and stayed at a Howrah unit of Al-Ameen Mission, went missing last month after two of his teachers allegedly tortured him mentally and physically.

Parents of the student Abbas Uddin Mondal, 16, a resident of Matia-Rajendrapur village, alleged that the circumstantial evidence and some letters purportedly written by the student and found with his books indicated he was practically forced to leave the hostel on December 6 after regular torture by the two teachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abbas was to appear in this year's Madhyamik.

The Al-Ameen Mission's Howrah authority lodged a missing diary with Udaynarayanpur police station in Howrah. The Mission authority also approached CID for help to find out the boy. However, even after one month, the student could not be traced.

Parents of the boy have lodged a police complaint, seeking a probe against the two teachers based on his letters. Till Sunday, the police did not call the two teachers for clarification.

The Mission authorities have submitted CCTV camera footage in which the student was seen leaving the campus on December 6 morning.

With the Howrah police failing to trace the student during the past month, his parents Qutubuddin and Rozina Mondal on Sunday appealed to the state government to find out their son, saying otherwise they would “commit suicide”.

During the probe, Howrah police found four letters purportedly written by the missing student in which he complained against two teachers of the Al-Ameen Mission.

Qutubuddin Mondal, the father of the boy, said: “In one of the letters my son is addressing the two teachers and has written ‘Sir, I don’t want to live, I don’t want to live. Please forgive me.’”

Speaking to the reporters, Qutubuddin said: “The letters found with the items of my son clearly indicate that the two teachers had tortured my son, weakening him physically and mentally. They forced him to leave the hostel because of their torture. They pushed him to the brink of death by ragging him. I want to see my son alive at any cost. Otherwise, my wife and I will commit suicide.”

Sajibul Molla a teacher of the Mission, however, refuted the allegations. “It is true some letters were found that were apparently written by the boy. But none of those letters have any such content that could hold those teachers responsible for his disappearance. Moreover, the boy was never tortured. Rather, he only was admonished for some pranks, which is quite normal. The allegations are baseless. We are in touch with the police and hope that the boy would be traced,” Molla said.