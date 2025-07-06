Clash over solid waste project in Alipurduar: TMC panchayat member, protesters allege assault

A Trinamool panchayat member alleged assault by protesters of a proposed site for a solid waste management (SWM) project in Alipurduar district while a woman protester claimed assault by the panchayat member.

The incident took place on Friday afternoon in Kunjanagar, under Moiradanga gram panchayat of Falakata block, around 37km from district headquarters.

According to sources, administrative officials visited the area to identify a site for the SWM project when a group of villagers opposed the location and demanded it be shifted elsewhere. The officials left the site soon after the protest and villagers began dispersing.

According to an FIR filed by local resident Rupa Das, Trinamool panchayat member Asit Kar used abusive language and physically assaulted her and her mother-in-law Gitarani Das while they were returning home.

“He grabbed my hand and pushed my mother-in-law, who fell to the ground,” Rupa said. She alleged Kar warned them not to speak about the incident and that she had to be hospitalised after the assault.

Clips of the alleged scuffle went viral on social media late Friday, although The Telegraph could not independently verify the authenticity of the video footage.

Panchayat member Kar denied the woman's allegations and filed a counter-complaint claiming that he was assaulted by a group of villagers. “I was attacked without provocation. I have filed a complaint,” he said.

A group of villagers staged a demonstration outside Falakata police station on Friday night. Tension again simmered in Kunjanagar on Saturday morning, prompting the deployment of a large police contingent.

Prakash Chik Baraik, the Trinamool district president, said he did not have full details of Friday's incident.

"However, no one is above the law. The police will act against those found guilty. I will look into the matter,” the district party president said.

Reacting to the developments, Falakata BJP MLA Deepak Barman said: “People across the state are witnessing such incidents. They will respond at the right time.”

Y. Raghuvamshi, the superintendent of police, Alipurduar, confirmed that an investigation had been initiated. “Based on the complaints lodged at Falakata police station, we have started a probe,” he said.