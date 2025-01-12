CID cyber forensic team examines digital evidence in TMC leader's murder probe

A cyber forensic team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reached Malda on Saturday to examine the digital evidence and articles seized by police during the probe into the murder of Trinamool Congress leader Dulal Sarkar.

Sarkar had been gunned down near his plywood factory in the Jhaljhalia area of the Malda town On January 2. He was the councillor of Englishbazar municipality.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two-member team led by Mamata Chakraborty, a cyber forensic consultant of the CID, visited the Englishbazar police station, the Malda court compound and some other places.

The examination of the digital evidence was carried out in the presence of a judicial magistrate, sources said.

“It was our task to extract the contents of the cellphones which were seized. We did it and provided the data to the police who are investigating the case,” said Chakraborty.

Sources said the cellphones of those who had been arrested so far and those who were at large were under the scanner of the cyber forensic experts. “The call records and the messages exchanged through the WhatsApp or short messaging system (SMS) would be checked. Also, the contents of the cellphones of those who are at large will be cracked in the remote mode,” said a source.

Three accused, Krishna Rajak aka Rohon and Bablu Yadav, who are from Malda, and Ansar Khan, who is also from Bihar, are on the run.