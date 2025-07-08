Chunk of concrete falls from ceiling of primary school, class VI student injured

A Class IV student suffered injuries on Monday after a chunk of concrete fell from the ceiling of a classroom at a government primary school in South Dinajpur district.

The incident occurred at Berail Primary School in Kushmandi block, around 50km from Raiganj. Hiran Sarkar, 10, was administered first aid and later taken home.

“While classes were in session, a portion of the concrete suddenly broke off and fell into the classroom. Most of the students and the teacher managed to escape unhurt, but it hit one student,” said a school source.

Following the incident, residents and guardians resented the lack of maintenance at the school, which was established in 1956. They alleged that no significant renovation had been carried out in over six decades despite repeated appeals.

Sudarshan Sarkar, the headmaster of the school, said: “We have already approached the higher authorities, requesting urgent renovation work to ensure student safety.”

District inspector of schools, Sahim Reza, termed the incident “very unfortunate” and promised that necessary steps would be taken.