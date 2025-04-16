Chiwabhanjang draws tourists for Everest view

Chiwabhanjang Pass, which is located along the India-Nepal border in Sikkim, is attracting hundreds of tourists every day.

The breathtaking landscape of the pass and the day-long trek are fast gaining popularity among the tourists who flock to the Himalayan state.

“The state government opened the spot for tourists in April 2022. In 2023, the tourism industry suffered in the state because of the GLOF (glacial lake outburst flood). But these days, there is a steady inflow of tourists across Sikkim, including the Chiwabhanjanga Pass,” Sudesh Kumar Subba, the advisor to the tourism and civil aviation department of Sikkim, told The Telegraph over the phone on Tuesday.

According to him, on Monday, around 143 vehicle passes for SUVs were issued for the spot from where one can see the Koshi province of Nepal. “We are expecting more tourists in the coming days,” Subba added.

Chiwabhanjang is around 170km from Gangtok and located at an elevation of 10,300ft in the west of Sikkim. The 10km-long trek along the pass is a major attraction.

The Himalayan peaks, including Mt Kanchenjunga and Mt Everest, are also visible from there,” he said.

Several tourists are heading to north Sikkim, which has hotspots like Lachen, Lachung, Yumthang and Yumesamdong. On Monday, around 4,151 tourists, including foreigners, reached these destinations, sources said.

“The inflow suggests the tourism sector is reviving in the state. We hope the trend will continue till the monsoon,” said Samrat Sanyal, general secretary, Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network, an apex body of tourism stakeholders in the region.

He pointed out that north Sikkim had suffered maximum damage during the GLOF. “Even now, repairs and construction of roads and bridges are in progress. We believe once these works finish, the tourist footfall will increase,” said Sanyal.

The sources said tourists would not get permits to visit the Gurudongmar Lake from April 19 to 25. “This is because of the construction of a bridge in Jema, which is on the way to the lake from Lachen. Tourists can, however, visit Lachen,” said a source.

Snowfall

A sudden bout of snowfall in the Tsomgo (Chhangu) Lake and Nathu-la, two popular destinations in east Sikkim, on Tuesday afternoon led to traffic congestion on JLN Marg that connects these places with Gangtok. Tourists had to wait for hours in cars and on the road. Later, the road was cleared so that vehicles could head for Gangtok.