Children smashed to death with a rock hammer for refusing to take regular baths, mom held

A woman allegedly murdered her two minor sons by smashing their heads with a rock hammer typically used for grinding cooking spices in Nadia district on Wednesday night.

The woman, who was claimed to be mentally unstable, reportedly told police that she was angered by the children’s repeated refusal to take regular baths, which prompted her to “teach them a lesson”.

The younger child, Arghyadeb Majumdar, 8, succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital on Wednesday night. His elder brother, Buddhadeb, 12, who was battling severe head trauma, died at a hospital in Murshidabad on Thursday afternoon. According to family sources, Buddhadeb was a Class V student, while Arghyadeb studied in Class II.

Police arrested Moushumi Majumdar, 38, of Anandapalli near Karimpur and registered a murder case against her based on a complaint lodged by her husband.

However, investigators said they were yet to ascertain the exact motive behind the killings, although she claimed during interrogation that she was attempting to “discipline” her sons for avoiding a bath.

Local sources and police officials revealed that she has long been suffering from mental health issues and was under treatment.