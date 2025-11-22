Bengal CEO calls emergency meet over app glitches; state to honour top BLO performers

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal will convene an emergency meeting on November 24 to review the technical disturbances that have disrupted the Booth Level Officer app and related servers during the final phase of the SIR enumeration process, a senior official said on Saturday.

According to the official, the recent slowdown has affected data uploading, verification and digitisation activities, creating difficulties for both BLOs and citizens.

He said the CEO’s meeting on Monday will examine the causes of server downtime, look into existing technological gaps and determine immediate corrective measures along with backup arrangements.

The official added that BLOs who have performed efficiently during the ongoing revision exercise will be formally recognised.

Officers who have completed the collection and digitisation of more than 99 per cent of enumeration forms in their respective booths will receive acknowledgment from the election authorities.

“We have decided to promote photos and video messages of the awardees on social media, starting tomorrow,” the official said.

The move is aimed at inspiring other booth level officers to improve their performance.

Meanwhile, as of 6 pm on Saturday, West Bengal has digitised 3.15 crore enumeration forms, which accounts for 41.20 per cent of the total forms, the official added.