Centre is examining ST demand for Gorkha communities, says Jual Oram

The central government is examining the longstanding demand to confer Scheduled Tribe (ST) status on 11 Gorkha communities in the Darjeeling hills.

Jual Oram, the Union minister for tribal affairs, wrote a letter to Darjeeling BJP MLA Neeraj Zimba, saying he was aware of the demand to declare 12 communities as STs. Of the 12 communities, one is in Sikkim.

“I am getting the same examined,” read the letter written by the minister.

On February 5, Zimba, who is from the GNLF and got elected to the Assembly on a BJP ticket, sent a letter to Oram, requesting him to address the long-pending issue of identity and constitutional recognition of and socio-political justice for the Indian Gorkhas.

“The minister’s confirmation of having received my letter and his assurance of a due examination is an important step forward as far as the demand (for the ST status) is concerned,” Zimba said on Saturday.

“This institutional acknowledgement marks a decisive shift from bureaucratic inertia to active consideration. The ministry’s serious engagement with the issue is a positive signal. The Indian Gorkha community has waited long for this recognition, and this development fuels hope for justice through constitutional means,” read a statement by the MLA.

Political veterans in the hills said the GNLF, an ally of the BJP, was exerting pressure on the saffron camp on some of the key demands in the hills ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

A few days ago, GNLF president Mann Ghisingh had said the Centre should immediately initiate talks on the demand for "a permanent political solution".

“This time, the Darjeeling MLA has flagged another important issue and wants the Centre to act. These moves by GNLF leaders indicate that the party wants to send a message to the hill population that it is sincerely pursuing the principal demands,” said an observer.

“As the Assembly elections draw near, there will be more such moves by the GNLF. It would be interesting to see how the BJP placates its ally and whether the GNLF continues to back the BJP even if the demands are not met,” he added.