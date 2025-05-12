Centre ‘committed’ to Sikkim roads

Sanjay Seth, the Union minister of state for defence, has written to Sikkim MP Indra Hang Subba, saying that the Centre was committed to establishing sustainable road connectivity in north Sikkim.

The north and eastern districts of Sikkim share borders with China but connectivity has remained a major issue after the region was hit by the glacial lake outburst flood in October 2023.

The minister, in his letter dated May 6 to Subba, said that the restoration work after GLOF and cloudburst has been carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) “in mission mode to ensure road connectivity with sustained road works planned under double-laning of both National Highway 310A and NH310AG".

Both the highways are in north Sikkim.

“Adequate measures have been planned to improve drainage systems, slope stablisation and preventive road reinforcement along the two NHs. In addition, a plan for deployment of various plants and equipment in coordination with the army is in place for quick response during the monsoon,” the minister mentioned in his letter.

The Sikkim MP has been persistently pursuing the matter with the defense minister and the BRO.

The BRO is a road construction and maintenance agency and a part of the Indian army.

“In March 2025, I had briefed the MoS Defence on the matter. He responded to the request and assured all possible assistance,” Subba stated.

After October 4, 2023, when the GLOF wreaked havoc in Sikkim, the movement of tourists halted in northern parts of the state.

The flash flood caused extensive damage to roads and swept away bridges that connect tourist hotspots like Lachen, Lachung and Yumthang.

It is only recently that tourists have again started visitingthe region.

The northern parts of Sikkim, near the India-China border, have always drawn huge numbers of domestic and international tourists, especially during winters when these areas experience snowfall.

According to the stakeholders of the tourism industry in the Himalayan state, there are 150-odd hotels in Lachung and another 130 hotels in Lachen.

The owners of these hotels suffered heavy losses after the devastation caused by the October 2023 flash flood. Many were forced to close their business for more than one year as not a single tourist checked into their properties.