Centre: Up to 75,000 CAPF personnel to remain in Bengal till June 20 for post-poll duties

The Union home ministry has decided to continue deploying 500 companies, or 50,000 to 75,000 security personnel, of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Bengal till June 20 for post-poll law and order management based on a request from the Bengal government, an official said Thursday.

A CAPF company has about 100 to 150 security personnel.

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In an official communication, the home ministry said the West Bengal government had sought continuation of the Central forces' deployment till the end of October for post-election duties.

"The request of the Government of Bengal has been considered in this ministry," it said.

The communication addressed to the Bengal chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police stated that 500 companies of CAPFs, comprising 200 of the CRPF, 150 of the BSF, and 50 each of the CISF, ITBP and SSB, would continue to remain deployed in the state till June 20.

A senior state government official said the forces are being retained primarily to assist police in maintaining law and order in sensitive areas following the Assembly election.

"The deployment is aimed at ensuring peace and preventing any untoward incidents in vulnerable areas. Coordination between the state police and CAPFs is continuing," the official said.

The Union home ministry has also asked the Bengal government to ensure necessary logistics, accommodation and other operational arrangements for the central forces stationed across the state.

On May 16, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, during an administrative review meeting held at Diamond Harbour, requested the chief secretary and home secretary to seek an extension of the stay of CAPF personnel beyond the scheduled two-month period.

Incidentally, Union home minister Amit Shah, during one of his rallies for the just-concluded assembly polls in Bengal, had said that a total of 500 companies of CAPF would extend their stay in the state for 60 days after the election, primarily to keep a check on the post-poll violence.

Just ahead of the first phase of Bengal Assembly polls, the Election Commission deployed 2,407 CAPF companies of over 2.4 lakh personnel.

The two-phase polling in Bengal got over on April 29, and the counting was held on May 4.