Central forces to stay for now in disturbed parts of Murshidabad: Calcutta High Court

A special division bench of Calcutta High Court on Thursday held that central forces would stay on in the disturbed parts of Murshidabad for now.

“To maintain peace the central force should stay till the court issues further orders,” the bench said.

The division bench, comprising Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, had last Saturday ordered the Centre to send its forces after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded them in the wake of communal violence in parts of Murshidabad.

The bench on Thursday clubbed together and heard at least five petitions, two filed by Adhikari.

The bench observed that a committee of representatives of the national and state human rights commissions and state legal aid services could be formed for an inquiry.

The bench stressed rehabilitating the homeless.

First, Adhikari requested to be allowed to visit the disturbed areas. The bench hasn’t issued a written order on it, but Justice Sen once said during the hearing that till things become normal, Adhikari should not visit the areas.

Second, Adhikari prayed the probe be handed to the NIA since explosions had taken place in the incident.

The court is yet to pass any directive on the issue. Arun Kumar Maity, the counsel appearing for the NIA, advocated that the central agency might conduct a primary probe, if the court wanted.

Advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, in her PIL, claimed since there was no fencing in a 72km stretch of the Murshidabad border, Bangladeshis were entering and creating disturbances. An NHRC team should visit the areas, she said.

Additional solicitor general Asok Kumar Chakrabarti backed Adhikari on his NIA petition and said the state’s ruling party spokesperson had admitted to Bangladeshi nationals creating problems.

Advocates Sirsanya Bandyopadhyay and Kalyan Bandyopadhyay, of the state and the DG of the state, claimed the police, helped by central forces, were bringing the situation under control.