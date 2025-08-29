CBI raids Kolkata deputy mayor Atin Ghosh’s home in RG Kar hospital scam probe

The CBI on Friday raided Kolkata deputy mayor Atin Ghosh’s home in connection with the case on financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Ghosh was at home and the CBI sleuths were interviewing him.

“I was an ex-officio member of the Patients Welfare Committee (of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital) and attended a few meetings. Apart from that I had no other role to play. The CBI officers had some questions for me, which I have answered,” Ghosh, told newspersons after the CBI officers left for the day.

After last year's rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor the committees were disbanded by the chief minister.

The CBI team with central forces reached the deputy mayor’s home in Shyambazar area of north Kolkata around 2pm.

Ghosh was earlier reportedly informed that he would be questioned. He is also the MLA of Kashipur-Belgachhia constituency, and is a veteran Kolkata Municipal Corporation councilor.

The state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital is located in Belgachhia in Ghosh’s constituency. The state-run hospital hit headlines last year when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered in a seminar room of the hospital on August 9 last year.

The rape-murder led to mass protests across the state for months.

On August 12 last year, Sandip Ghosh, the then principal of the college, resigned. The CBI arrested Ghosh on September 2 in the financial irregularities case at the medical college, which Calcutta High Court handed over to the central agency along with the rape-murder investigation.

The CBI alleged that the financial fraud at the hospital was going on for over three years.

On November 29, the CBI submitted a chargesheet against Ghosh; Ashish Pandey, a house staff at the medical college and Trinamool youth leader Afsar Ali, who was Ghosh’s guard when he was principal; and two contractors, Biplab Sinha and Suman Hazra.

The main charges were tender process manipulations, outsourcing infrastructure work to private agencies bypassing the state public works department, and "smuggling" bio-medical waste from the hospital.

Atin Ghosh is also the mayor-in-council for health, vector control, disinfectant scheme, and central medical stores.