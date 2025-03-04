Seven months after rape-murder, CBI questions doctor who saw the body first at RG Kar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday interrogated Dr Sumit Roy Tapadar, faculty member at the pulmonary medicine department of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, in the case of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor on August 9 last year.

He was reported to be the first person to see the body in the seminar room of the government hospital.

On Monday, the CBI also summoned for further investigation 11 police personnel who were deputed at the RG Kar Hospital outpost on August 8 and 9.

The investigating team was reported to be looking into whether any police personnel saw anything suspicious on the night of the incident. The CBI reportedly is also asking questions about who informed the police first, what they saw, and who was present in the hospital.

“The CBI is doing this 195 days after the incident. They should have done this immediately after taking charge,” the victim's father was quoted as saying. “We don’t know who to trust to get us justice. We are in agony. What will be the next move is up to the CBI.”

A court in Sealdah on January 20 sentenced Sanjoy Roy, a former civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, to life in prison till death for the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor.

”You are not nabbing the kingpin. I don’t know what the 10-12 police personnel who have been summoned will be able to share,” said BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

The next date of hearing in the RG Kar case in the Supreme Court is March 17.