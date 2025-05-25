CBI arrests senior doctor for taking bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Kolkata

The CBI has arrested a senior doctor working as an assessor with the National Medical Commission (NMC) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in West Bengal's capital Kolkata for issuing favourable inspection report of a private medical college, officials on Sunday said.

Tapan Kumar, the head of Department of Anatomy at Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital, had allegedly received the bribe to give a favourable inspection report to a medical college based in Karnataka's Belgavi, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI recovered an additional cash amount of Rs 44.6 lakh during searches at Kolkata, Bardhaman and Belgaum, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

Also Read Kolkata-born doctor wins global vaccine research award for polio work

"A case was registered by the CBI on 24.05.2025 against three accused, including said accused, and two private persons and a private medical institute based in Belgavi, Karnataka, on allegations that accused senior doctor working as an assessor with the National Medical Commission (NMC) demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the representatives of a private Medical College in lieu of issuing favourable inspection report regarding their institute," it said.

Based on the inputs, the CBI raided the premises where alleged bribe exchange was going on in which the doctor was caught red-handed after accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from representatives of the said private medical college, the statement said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.