Sack of voter ID cards found dumped near NH-12 in Nadia district

A sack filled with Elector Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) was discovered dumped along National Highway 12 in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Wednesday, according to police.

Residents in Shantipur first noticed the sack lying near a garbage dump and alerted authorities. A police team subsequently reached the location and seized the sack, which was taken to the local police station for verification. An investigation has been initiated, an officer confirmed.

A Shantipur Panchayat Samiti member and local TMC leader alleged that BJP workers from a neighbouring district had “deliberately dumped the cards.”

The BJP rejected the accusation. “The area where the voter cards were found is under the TMC-run panchayat. These are the very cards used for bogus voting,” a BJP leader said.

The discovery comes amid the special intensive revision (SIR) of West Bengal’s electoral rolls, which began on November 4 with the distribution of enumeration forms and will continue until December 11.