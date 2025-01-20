Call for standardised and uniform blood donation law at conference of Donors’ Society

The necessity of implementing a specific and uniform blood donation law in India was underscored during the three-day state-level conference of the West Bengal Voluntary Blood Donors’ Society (WBVBDS), which commenced in Bolpur on Friday.

Hundreds of participants involved in the blood donation movement and awareness campaigns raised the demand for such a law, emphasising its importance in ensuring safety, ethical practices, and equitable access to blood for medical purposes.

Speaking to The Telegraph, WBVBDS general secretary Kabi Ghosh stated, “A specific law or act is essential for comprehensive security, quality management, and ethical practices. Many countries have such laws, and given its critical significance, India urgently requires one too.”

Although certain regulations exist, there is a pressing need for a more comprehensive legal framework to address challenges, particularly concerning the regulation of private blood centers regarding blood safety and commercialisation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised blood safety as a key priority, emphasising its significance under the theme: “Blood – a medicine that saves lives.” However, activists involved in the blood movement argue that the absence of a legal framework often hinders such initiatives.

WBVBDS joint secretary Dr Pallab Kumar De, highlighted the critical need for such a law. “A specific law ensures strict adherence to safety protocols, quality control, and mandatory testing of blood units to safeguard public health. In the absence of stringent regulations, blood donation has become commercialized, with private blood centers profiting by selling blood at exorbitant prices and exploiting donors for monetary gains,” he said.

Dr De further elaborated that a dedicated law could prohibit unethical practices and ensure donations remain voluntary and altruistic.

“Private blood centres often fail to comply with the best practices due to limited supervision, leading to malpractices such as overcharging, hoarding, or compromising storage standards. A legal framework can establish clear guidelines for licensing, auditing, and monitoring these centers, ensuring accountability and ethical conduct,” he added.

During the event, organisation members reiterated that blood is akin to “medicine” and appealed to the administration to support the demand for a specific legal framework. Such a law, they argued, could promote awareness, encourage voluntary blood donation drives, and establish mechanisms to address chronic blood shortages during emergencies or disasters.

The three-day conference has about 500 delegates from 23 districts. It is being jointly organised by the Birbhum Voluntary Blood Donor Association, Pratyasha Tomar Amar Sobar, the Sahid Saju Memorial Welfare Society, and other like-minded organisations. To mark the occasion, a quarterly journal, titled Jeeban Barta, was launched for the first time.