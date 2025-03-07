Calcutta High Court scraps bail for two in post-poll murder case

Calcutta High Court on Thursday cancelled the bail of two persons who were accused of killing BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar after the 2021 Assembly polls.

Sanjib Samanta and Samir Samanta had obtained the bail from a subordinate court on August 8, 2024.

After cancelling their bail, Justice Subhra Ghosh directed the CBI to take custody of the duo with immediate effect. “After the re-arrest, the CBI will have to produce them in the appropriate court within 24 hours,” Justice

Ghosh said.

Challenging the bail, Biswajit Sarkar, brother of Abhijit, had moved a petition before the high court.

Advocate Mayukh Mukherjee, who appeared for Biswajit, said in the high court on Thursday: “On the basis of a separate PIL, the division bench led by then Chief Justice has directed the CBI to probe post-

poll clashes.”

The high court had handed over the post-poll clash cases to the CBI in August 2021.

The lawyer said the CBI had arrested Sanjib and Samir. While the CBI probe was on, the lower court granted them bail.