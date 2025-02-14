Calcutta High Court orders home secretary's appearance for refund clarification

Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed Bengal home secretary Nandini Chakravorty to appear in the court on February 20 and clarify why the government was not extending proper cooperation to the committee the court had set up for refunding the money invested by individuals in different closed deposit mobilisation firms.

The order was issued by a division bench headed by Justice Joymalya Bagchi who said even after a previous directive from the high court, the government was not extending its financial support to the committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The new chairman of the committee has joined. The state is directed to take proper steps so he could get his remuneration,” Justice Bagchi said.

The judge also said: “The service period of many staff working for the committee has ended. No appointment has been made to fill up the vacancies. The state should have taken the initiative so that the committee could perform smoothly and depositors got their money back.”

The court said the former chairman of the committee hadn’t been paid his remuneration yet.

“A lump sum amount has not been paid yet to the former chairman even after the high court asked the government to clear his dues with immediate effect,” the judge said.

In 2025, then Chief Justice of the high court Justice Manjula Chellur, following several cases by investors, had set up the committee for refunding money by deposit collection companies.

The committee was set up after receiving the government’s consent. The government had informed Justice Chellur that it would provide the committee with financial and infrastructure support.

The matter was later handled by a division bench presided over by Justice Bagchi to monitor the activities of the committee and provide judicial support when needed.

“The committee was set up after receiving the consent of the government. Then why is the government not extending its cooperation?” Justice Bagchi asked and directed the home secretary to appear before his division bench on February 20 and clarify the government’s stand.