Calcutta high court lauds city police for seamless traffic management on Martyrs’ day

The Calcutta High Court has praised the city police for ensuring smooth traffic movement on the morning of July 21, the day the annual Martyrs' Day rally of the ruling Trinamool Congress was held.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, who had put restrictions on processions to the rally in the city between 8 am and 11 am on Monday, said that the roads were "maintained well".

He said on Monday that the police had ensured that traffic movement in the city was not hampered.

The court, hearing a petition seeking that there is no disruption of traffic movement for the July 21 rally on Monday, had directed the Kolkata Police commissioner to ensure smooth traffic movement.

Allowing processions for the Trinamool Congress' Martyrs' Day rally on July 21 in Kolkata, the court had directed that these would not be allowed between 8 am and 11 am.

The court had directed that all processions within the Kolkata Police jurisdiction would be allowed till 8 am on July 21, and an hour would be granted thereafter for settling the crowd near Victoria House at Esplanade in the heart of the city.

Justice Ghosh directed that from 9 am to 11 am, the police would ensure there was no traffic congestion on roads leading to the Calcutta High Court and within five km of the central business district in Kolkata.

The processions would continue thereafter from 11 am, the court had directed.

