Mamata Banerjee doubles down on NRC charge after PIL in Calcutta HC seeks implementation in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out at the BJP-led government in Assam for “sending NRC notices” to bona fide citizens of Bengal, and accused the saffron party of attacking the Bengali language.

Banerjee cited instances of such notices sent to a resident of Alipurduar district and another person in Cooch Behar.

"Just today, another resident from Falakata (Alipurduar) has received the NRC notice. This is an attack on the identity of the people of Bengal. We will not tolerate it," she said. “Such actions are unacceptable and violate the rights of the residents of Bengal.”

The people of Bengal would continue to resist such moves and fight for their rights, the CM said.

Banerjee maintained that the BJP government at the Centre was pursuing a discriminatory policy against the Bengali language and the people of the state, and attempts were being made to label those who speak Bengali as ‘Bangladeshi citizens’.

"Bengalis have a rich history and we will not allow anyone to undermine it. The BJP government has adopted a policy of hatred towards the Bengali language. They are trying to implement the NRC in Bengal by branding our people as Bangladeshis,” Banerjee said.

On Tuesday, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.

The high court asked the state government to inform it whether any other such cases are pending.

A division bench of Justices Sujoy Pal and Smita Das said that the matter will be heard on July 29.

On Monday, speaking at the TMC Martyrs’ Day rally, Mamata had questioned Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma authority in sending National Register of Citizens (NRC) notices to Bengal residents, and demanded he stop meddling in matters that are beyond his jurisdiction.

A war of words started last week after Banerjee called the Assam government's actions “a divisive agenda of the BJP” targeting citizens speaking Bengali and Sarma responded that he was “fearlessly resisting the ongoing, unchecked Muslim infiltration from across the border.”

Earlier, Bengal chief minister had also alleged that NRC notices were being sent to Indians in Assam, labeling them as 'foreigners/illegal immigrants' and Trinamool’s second-in-command, Abhishek Banerjee had alleged in a post that the BJP was trying to introduce a national NRC in West Bengal through the back door.