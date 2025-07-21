Rally jazz and Monday blues; TMC Martyrs' Day march set, 10,000 already in city

The stage is set for the Martyrs’ Day rally of Trinamool Congress. Tens of thousands have already reached Calcutta and neighbouring areas from the districts.

On Monday, the number will multiply and descend on central Calcutta, said police and party leaders. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee went to Esplanade a little after 6pm on Sunday, the eve of the rally, to oversee the last-minute preparations.

Swathes of central Calcutta will be blocked for traffic on Monday, but Calcutta High Court has directed the police to ensure no congestion between 9am and 11am. A senior officer at Lalbazar said more than 5,000 police personnel will be deployed on Monday. “We will ensure compliance with the court’s order,” he said.

Metro gives a lowdown:

Mamata’s speech

The meeting is likely to start around noon. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to take the stage between 1pm and 2pm, said Trinamool sources.

Traffic curbs

Movement of vehicles will be regulated along the following roads between 4am and 9pm on Monday. The curbs will, however, be lifted between 9am and 11am, in keeping with the high court order, said an officer.

Amherst Street

Bidhan Sarani (from Keshab Chandra Sen Street to Vivekananda Road)

College Street

Brabourne Road

Strand Road (from Hare Street to Raja Woodmunt Street)

BB Ganguly Street

Bentinck Street

New CIT Road

Rabindra Sarani (from BK Paul Avenue to Lalbazar Street)

Two major processions to Esplanade, from north and south, will start after 11am. People headed to the meeting in buses from the districts will be asked to wait till 11am before walking to the venue.

Rallies to head for the venue from nine locations

Shyambazar five-point crossing

Route: Bhupen Bose Avenue — Bidhan Sarani — College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Ganesh Chandra Avenue — Chittaranjan Avenue

Howrah bridge

Route: Strand Road — Kingsway — Plassey Gate Road — Red Road — Mayo Road — New Road — JL Nehru Road — Bentinck Street

Sealdah station

Route: AJC Bose Road — Moulali — SN Banerjee Road — Dorina crossing — JL Nehru Road — Bentinck Street

Hazra crossing

Route: SP Mukherjee Road — Ashutosh Mukherjee Road — JL Nehru Road

Girish Park

Route: Chittaranjan Avenue

Kolkata station

Route: Roy Charan Sadhukhan Road — RG Kar Road — Shyambazar five-point crossing — Bidhan Sarani — College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Ganesh Chandra Avenue —Chittaranjan Avenue

Khudiram Anushilan Kendra

Route: Auckland Road — Strand Road — Kingsway — Plassey Gate Road — Kutchha Pathway through Taltala Ground — Red Road — Mayo Road — Dorina Crossing —JL Nehru Road

Gitanjali stadium

Route: Rashbehari connector — Hazra crossing —SP Mukherjee Road —Ashutosh Mukherjee Road — JL Nehru Road

Azad Hind Bagh, Hedua

Route: Bidhan Sarani —College Street — Nirmal Chandra Street — Rafi Ahmed Kidwai Road — SN Banerjee Road — Dorina crossing —JL Nehru Road

Emergency

Call if you are stuck within a km radius of Calcutta High Court between 9am and 11am: 9830811111,9830010000and 1073

City police helpline numbers

Distress helpline: 100

Police control room:033-22143230

Traffic control room:033-22143644

Weather

The Met forecast is for a “generally cloudy sky” and “light to moderate rain”. There was a similar forecast for Saturday, but the city ended up getting heavy showers.

“As of now, there is no heavy rain forecast for Monday,” a Met official said on Sunday evening.

Metro

Metro will run its usual weekday quota of trains on all the corridors. There will be no change in the timings of the first and last trains.

“We will have additional deployment at stations like Esplanade, Howrah and Sealdah for crowd control,” said a Metro official.