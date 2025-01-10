MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 January 2025

Calcutta high court dismisses APDR's petition for setting up stall at Kolkata book fair

Justice Amrita Sinha dismissed the petition, holding that it is not maintainable as the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild is a private body

PTI Published 10.01.25, 02:52 PM
Calcutta High Court

Calcutta High Court Shutterstock

The Calcutta High Court on Friday dismissed a petition by the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (APDR) for allowing it to set up a stall at the upcoming Kolkata book fair.

Claiming that it has been denied permission to set up a stall at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair to be held at Salt Lake here from January 28, the APDR moved the court praying for an order to be allowed to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Amrita Sinha dismissed the petition, holding that it is not maintainable as the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild is a private body.

The lawyer for the Publishers and Booksellers' Guild, which holds the annual book fair, submitted before the court that as the petitioner does not have a regular registration certificate, they cannot be allowed to set up a stall.

He also stated that the book fair is meant for publishers and booksellers and the petitioner is neither of the two.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Calcutta High Court International Kolkata Book Fair Association For Protection Of Democratic Rights (APDR)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

I’m human, not a god, PM Narendra Modi says in first podcast, unkind trolls intervene

Online reactions to Indian prime minister's tête-à-tête with Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath range from Munnabhai memes to asking if the teleprompters have been serviced to 'how about a press conference'
Ravichandran Ashwin.
Quote left Quote right

Hindi is not our not national language but it is our official language

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT