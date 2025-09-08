Calcutta HC questions investigating officer’s calls to doctor before, after post-mortem in Khejuri deaths case

The Calcutta High Court on Monday questioned the reason for the investigating officer (IO) in the unnatural death of two men in Purba Medinipur district's Khejuri in July for dialing a doctor before and after he conducted the post-mortem examination of the bodies.

The police have claimed that the two men, one in his 60s and the other a 23-year-old, died on July 12 after an electric pole fell on them when they were visiting a fair. However, their families alleged that they were murdered.

On being produced the call details of the doctor, who conducted the first post-mortem of the bodies, the division bench presided by Justice Debasngsu Basak expressed surprise at the IO having made phone calls to the physician.

The West Bengal government on Monday produced the call records of the first post-mortem doctor and the investigating officer.

The court asked the state to produce call records of several other persons in relation to the case on the next date of hearing.

The bench, also comprising Justice Md Shabbar Rashidi, granted time to the state till next Monday to produce such records before it.

The division bench had earlier ordered a second post-mortem examination of the bodies on prayers made by the families of the two persons who died at the fair.

A single bench of the court had on August 26 transferred the investigation to the West Bengal CID in the two cases of unnatural death of the two men.

The petitioners claimed that there were injury marks on the body of one of the deceased.

Maintaining that they were assaulted to death and did not die of electrocution while attending the fair as claimed by the police, the kin of the two deceased prayed for the transfer of investigation in the two separate FIRs to the CBI.

The police, who earlier treated the cases as that of unnatural death, registered FIRs after the relatives of the deceased persons alleged that they were murdered.

