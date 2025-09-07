Bust of Rajbanshi icon Panchanan Barma vandalised in Cooch Behar, protests erupt

A bust of Panchanan Barma, the most revered statesman of the Rajbanshi community, was found severed from the plinth at Fasirghat near here on Saturday morning, triggering protests in the locality against the suspected vandalism.

The bust had been installed at the site by local people a few years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

No portion of the bust was found near the pedestal, and the police suspect it was taken away by the vandals.

Trinamool Congress leaders, including the party’s Cooch Behar district president Abhijit De Bhowmik, reached the spot. They held a march in Ghughumari and Suktabari panchayat areas and demanded the immediate arrest of the suspected vandals.

“We will not tolerate such incidents and suspect it has been done in a planned manner to foment tension in the area. Soon, we will install a new statue at the same location,” said Bhowmik.

Fasirghat in Cooch Behar 1 block is a place dominated by Rajbanshi Hindus and Muslims.

“Thakur Panchanan Barma is respected by everybody, irrespective of one’s caste or creed. He was a social reformer, and the vandalism hurt the sentiments of the entire Rajbanshi community. The police should find out those who were involved in the destruction,” said Partha Pratim Roy, a former MP and Trinamul’s district spokesperson.

The police reached the spot and started a probe. They suspect that the bust was removed in a planned manner. “We are gathering information and checking CCTV footage of the adjoining areas to trace those who were involved in the vandalism,” said an officer.

Bhowmik said the party would form a committee that would comprise residents to look after the new statue.

Rajbanshis outfits have also reacted to the incident.

“We are giving 72 hours to the police and the administration to arrest the culprits. Or else, we will hit the streets and launch a movement in protest,” said Partha Barman, the secretary of Biswa Rajbanshi Unnayan Mancha.