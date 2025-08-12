MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BSF rescues Bengal villager from across border, nabs Bangladeshi intruder

A stray border crossing led to a repatriation, while Malda police arrested a Bangladeshi for intrusion

Our Correspondent Published 12.08.25, 10:47 AM
Agartala: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India-Bangladesh border areas ahead of the Independence Day, at Srimantapur village, in Agartala, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025

Agartala: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the India-Bangladesh border areas ahead of the Independence Day, at Srimantapur village, in Agartala, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025 PTI

BSF personnel posted at the India-Bangladesh border in South Dinajpur
district brought back a mentally-challenged Indian villager from Bangladesh on Sunday, a day after he had inadvertently entered the neighbouring country.

Sources said Hemant Murmu, 28, who lives in Bansipur, a village near the Bangladesh frontier, suddenly ran towards the border on Saturday. Before BSF personnel and his family members could catch him, he entered
Bangladesh.

The 57th battalion of the BSF requested the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to locate the youth. The BGB traced him and on Sunday, Hemant was handed over to BSF at a flag meeting.

Bangladeshi arrested

Juel Rana, 25, from Sahapur, a village in Chapai-Nawabganj district of Bangladesh, was arrested in Malda district on Sunday. The Baishnabnagar police arrested Rana while he was loitering near the border at Sabdalpur.

Malda SP Pradeep Kumar Yadav said Rana had intruded into India to steal cattle and smuggle them into Bangladesh.

