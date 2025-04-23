Bridge, part of Teesta Barrage Project at Gajoldoba, to shut for 140 days for repairs

The bridge, part of the Teesta Barrage Project at Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri district, will be closed to traffic for 140 days starting next week for comprehensive repairs and renovation.

Jalpaiguri district magistrate Shama Parveen, who held a meeting with officials of different departments in her office on Tuesday on the matter, said the bridge had become old and traffic on it had increased over the years.

“The entire layer of bitumen will be removed from the deck of the bridge, and then the deck will be repaired and renovated. That is why vehicular movement along the route will not be allowed for 140 days, starting from April 27,” she added.

However, pedestrians can use the footbridge when the bridge is closed, said the DM.

The bridge, which connects Rajganj block on the right bank of the Teesta with Malbazar and Kranti blocks, which are on the left bank, is used by tourists and daily commuters to travel between the Dooars and Siliguri.

“When the bridge is shut, tourists can reach the Dooars via Sevoke or Jalpaiguri and Mainaguri, which will take additional time. But we welcome the decision, as the bridge requires thorough repairs,” said a tour operator based in Jalpaiguri.

Umesh Khandbahale Ganpath, the superintendent of police of Jalpaiguri, said police personnel would be deputed at either end of the bridge to control traffic.

Dyke repairs

The state irrigation department will spend ₹10.55 crore to repair the damaged embankments and spurs on the banks of prominent rivers in north Bengal.

Krishnendu Bhowmik, the chief engineer (northeast) of the department, said the aim was to finish the work before the monsoon.

“We had a virtual meeting with the additional secretary of the department on Saturday. It was decided at the meeting that the rain cuts and other damage to the embankments and the spurs would be repaired,” he said.

The repairs, Bhowmik said, will be carried out on the banks of the Teesta, Jaldhaka, Mansai, Kaljani, Raiganj, Gilandi and some other rivers.

“We have initiated the tender process, and the work order will be issued soon,” Bhowmik added.