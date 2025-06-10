‘BJP worker or country’s home minister?’ Trinamool to Amit Shah on ‘Bangladeshi infiltration’ barb

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress on Tuesday asked Union home minister Amit Shah to “stop the propaganda and tell the truth” on Bengal, Kashmir and the northeast.

“Is he a BJP karyakarta or he is the country’s home minister,” asked Trinamool’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose. “If he is the country’s home minister and not just a BJP Karyakarta, why does he repeatedly go to Opposition ruled states and level baseless allegations against elected governments?”

Addressing BJP leaders and workers at the Netaji Indoor stadium during a visit to Kolkata earlier this month, Shah had blamed the Mamata Banerjee government for “infiltration” by undocumented migrants from Bangladesh.

“He [Shah] recently came to Bengal and levelled the baseless allegations that illegal migration or illegal infiltration is happening because of the state government but the BSF is under his command,” said Ghose in a video statement posted on her X handle.

“It is Amit Shah who is responsible for our borders. He is responsible for the infiltration of illegal migrants, the so-called ghuspethiya. Why does he want to pass the buck on state governments when he is the one who is responsible for the infiltration happening?”

Shah had alleged that the Trinamool government blocks border security measures for electoral gains.

“Trinamool would never give required land to BSF as it wants infiltration to continue for the party to remain in power. Mamata Banerjee can never stop infiltration in Bengal, only BJP can do that,” he had claimed.

Ghose also had some questions for the Union home minister’s claim on peace prevailing in Jammu and Kashmir and the northeast.

“Could he define what he means by peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir when in the last one year repeated attacks have taken place against our armed forces and innocent civilians?” Ghose asked. “Could he tell us until now who has been held accountable in the security establishment for the heinous terror attack of April 22 in which 26 innocent people lost their lives?

“Where are the four terrorists who killed 26 innocent people in Pahalgam, where are those four terrorists, why have they still not been caught?” she asked.

The Trinamool MP ridiculed the “peace has been established in the northeast” claim.

“Why is he saying peace has been established in the northeast when Manipur continues to be on the edge and where over 250 people have died over the last two years? Can he tell us why Manipur is still on the edge. Stop the propaganda, tell the truth,” she wrote.