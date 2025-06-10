‘Bizarre’: Congress slams Amit Shah’s peace claims in J&K, Northeast, flags ‘colossal failures’

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Union Home minister Amit Shah, calling his claims of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast “bizarre” and accusing him of trying to deflect attention from what the party described as his “colossal failures”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh launched a sharp attack on Shah, saying: “The claims made by the Union home minister on peace in J&K and Manipur yesterday are bizarre. They are meant to divert attention from his own colossal failures.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The terrorists responsible for brutal April 22, 2025 terror attacks in Pahalgam have still NOT been brought to justice. According to some reports that have not been denied, these very terrorists were also involved in the Dec 2023 terror attacks in Poonch and the Oct 2024 terror attacks in Gagangir and Gulmarg.”

Referring to the situation in Manipur, Ramesh added: “Manipur continues to burn. The much-delayed President's Rule has been a miserable failure. Law and order is in a perilous condition. The frustration, agony, and anger of the people of the state at the condition of their daily lives and livelihoods is unmistakable.”

“Never has India had a Union Home Minister whose tenure has been one of Maximum Boasts, Minimum Achievements — unless what he has been able to do for his son can count for that,” Ramesh wrote on X.

Recent challenge to PM Modi

Earlier this week, Ramesh had challenged the PM to have his first-ever "unscripted, undoctored" press conference on the completion of his 11 years in office.

"Today, the BJP President J. P. Nadda has been fielded to meet the press at 12 noon to highlight the +11 year millstone (not milestone)," he had said on X.

“Why is the Prime Minister still running away? Or is it taking time to prepare the questions and answers and find suitable persons to 'query' him in a servile manner? Or is Bharat Mandapam not fully ready?" Ramesh had said.

In another post, Ramesh took a swipe at Modi for not being part of the press conference held at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

"Celebrating eleven years but still the Prime Minister remains 'nau do gyarah' from an unscripted and pre-scheduled press conference. Bharat Mandapam is waiting for him," Ramesh had written in Hindi.

There was no immediate response from the BJP or the government on the Congress' attack.