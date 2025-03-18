MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
BJP MLAs flag 'dismal' healthcare facilities at government hospitals in north Bengal

Bireswar Banerjee Published 18.03.25, 09:39 AM
Siliguri BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh. File picture

The BJP MLAs from north Bengal held a sit-in-demonstration at the state Assembly on Monday, alleging dismal healthcare facilities in state-run hospitals and medical colleges of the region.

Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA of Siliguri who led Monday’s protests, accused the Trinamool-led state government of intentionally neglecting healthcare services at state-run institutions and forcing people to visit private clinics for better treatment.

“The health infrastructure in the government hospitals and medical colleges across north Bengal has completely collapsed. There are instances such as lack of basic facilities in hospitals compelling a patient from Alipurduar to move to Assam for dialysis,” Ghosh told this newspaper over the phone from Calcutta on Monday after the protests.

“There is a lack of neurosurgeons, cardiologists and trauma care units. Also, for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, patients have no option but to move into private nursing homes. The state government is helping private clinics make money as patients in north Bengal are forced to avail of private healthcare facilities,” Ghosh, who is also BJP’s chief whip in the Assembly, added.

Some BJP MLAs from south Bengal also joined the protests, sources said.

Ghosh said they had repeatedly asked the state health minister — chief minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee holds the portfolio — to elaborate on the measures that have been taken to improve health infrastructure in government hospitals of north Bengal.

“But we never received any reply. This made us organise the protest today (Monday). We are also planning to meet the Union health minister to draw his attention to the issue,” said the MLA.

The saffron party, he said, would also make it an issue ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

“The government healthcare system is in a shambles across north Bengal. Many people have borne the brunt of it. We want others to know about it and will surely refer to it as we go out on campaign,” said Ghosh.

Hakim on squatters

The state government will not tolerate encroachment of government land, state minister for urban development and municipal affairs Firhad Hakim said in the Assembly on Monday.

Hakim, while replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh, said: “We will not tolerate encroachment of government land. Such land can be provided as per the policy of the state government or through a decision made in the state Cabinet.”

A few months back, chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her disappointment over the encroachment of government land, footpaths and roads. She had specifically said that the state government would not allow such encroachments and that a survey would be done to find out such plots.

Hakim on Monday repeated the state’s stand. “We have a clear policy and we are acting accordingly,” he said.

