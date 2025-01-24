BJP MLA writes letter to Nitin Gadkari pleading for uprooting lesser number of trees

Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA of Siliguri, has written to Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, seeking his intervention to ensure that a minimum number of trees are uprooted for important road projects in Siliguri and north Bengal as a whole.

“I have requested the Union minister to explore alternative arrangements to minimise uprooting of trees and take comprehensive measures to replant and relocate the trees to appropriate sites. This sustainable effort will upkeep the green cover and mitigate the impact on the environment in the region,” said Ghosh.

The work to widen and elevate a stretch of NH10 that skirts Siliguri — from Balason river bridge to Sevoke Military Station — is in progress.

Gadkari’s ministry has approved funds for another elevated corridor between Sevoke Miltary Station and Sevoke Bazaar along the same highway. The proposed corridor will move through the Baikunthapur forest and the Mahananda Wildlife Sanctuary.

Further, in the Dooars, the Centre has taken up the task of widening NH31 and is building an alternative highway (NH717) to connect Sikkim.

In his letter, Ghosh pointed out that because of the ongoing road projects, some trees had already been removed.

“We want the projects to come up as these will enhance road connectivity in our region. But simultaneously, we have to consider the rich biodiversity of north Bengal and maintain the ecological balance,” said the MLA.

A couple of weeks ago, Ghosh had demonstrated on Station Feeder Road, an important thoroughfare in the city, in protest against the removal of trees by the state public works department and the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The civic body and the PWD have taken the task to widen the road.