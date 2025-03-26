BJP leaders accuse Trinamul Congress rural head of North Dinajpur with two caste proofs

State BJP leaders have accused Pampa Pal, who helms a Trinamul-run zilla parishad in North Dinajpur, of having two caste certificates and sought a probe.

Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Monday posted on social media, alleging Uttar Dinajpur sabhadipati Pampa holds certificates of Other Backward Caste (OBC) and Scheduled Caste (SC).

“..And now, shocking evidence of caste certificate fraud has surfaced! On 20.02.2014, she was issued an OBC certificate from the Sub-Divisional office. On 11.08.2023, the same person was issued an SC certificate,” Majumdar wrote on X.

“This is a clear example of how TMC leaders abuse political influence to obtain caste certificates illegally, depriving truly deserving citizens! We demand an immediate & full investigation into this disgraceful scam!” he wrote.

He also posted two certificates, the authenticity of which The Telegraph has not verified independently.

State CPM secretary Md Salim reacted to the allegations.

“Those who are genuinely supposed to get the SC or the OBC certificates are not getting them. Instead, people who need such certificates to fulfill their vested interest are getting both certificates. The state government should immediately conduct a probe and cancel all such certificates,” Salim said to this correspondent over the phone.

The BJP leadership in North Dinajpur said they had flagged the issue earlier, but nothing was done.

“We filed a complaint with the state election commission saying Pampa Pal used fake certificates. But no steps were taken against her,” said district BJP chief Basudeb Sarkar.

Pampa’s name first surfaced in August 2013 during the UG exam at the Meghnad Saha College in Itahar. Gautam Pal, her husband, was then the district president of the Youth Trinamool Congress. Allegedly, Gautam and his men barged into the college and assaulted then principal Swapna Mukherjee for stopping Pampa, who allegedly used chits during an exam.

“I was assaulted, but a complaint was filed against me, saying I snatched her (Pampa's) gold chain,” said Mukherjee.

In 2018, Pampa contested from zilla parishad seat and won. In 2021, Gautam won the Karandighi Assembly seat. In 2023, Pampa contested from another zilla parishad seat under her husband’s constituency and won. The sabhadhipati's seat was reserved for an SC candidate. Pampa was made the new sabhadhipati.

Pampa and Gautam could not be contacted. District TMC leaders refused comment. “I do not have enough information on the issue," said Kanaialal Agarwala, the district TMC president.