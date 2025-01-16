BJP holds road blockade in Siliguri, alleges poor traffic management

Over 100 BJP workers and supporters walked up to the Eastern Bypass — a prominent thoroughfare that connects the northern and southern outskirts of Siliguri — on Wednesday and staged a road blockade, alleging poor traffic management on the road.

The blockade, which started at noon and continued for one-and-a-half hours near Ashighar More, an important crossing in the road, disrupted traffic on the route.

“The Siliguri Metropolitan Police are neglecting the Eastern Bypass through which thousands of vehicles move every day. Due to poor traffic management and lackadaisical attitude of a section of police officers, road accidents regularly take place on the road,” said Shikha Chatterjee, the Dabgram-Fulbari BJP MLA. The bypass comes under her constituency.

Chatterjee, who led the blockade, referred to the death of a five-year-old boy in an accident a couple of days back as a truck rammed into a two-wheeler.

“Earlier too, people have lost their lives or suffered injuries due to rash driving. It is disappointing that an adequate number of traffic police personnel is not deployed along the 10-kilometre-long road,” the MLA added.

The bypass is an important alternative road that connects the New Jalpaiguri station with NH10 and the neighbouring Jalpaiguri town and its surrounding areas. People traveling to Gajoldoba and the Dooars also use the bypass.

“There are not enough streetlights and traffic signals along the road. The footpaths have been encroached on and pedestrians have to walk on the road, risking their lives. Senior police officers should post more personnel on the road. Also, the (Jalpaiguri district) administration should take steps to clear encroachments,” said a BJP leader who joined the project.

As the blockade continued, officers from the Bhaktinagar police station reached the spot. They spoke with the MLA and other protesters and assured them of all necessary steps.

Around 1.30pm, the BJP supporters withdrew the blockade.

“We will wait for some days to see whether there hasbeen any change in the situation. Or else, we will resume our movement,” said MLA Chatterjee.