BJP flays CM Mamata Banerjee's peace plea, demands for her resignation from post

The BJP on Sunday returned fire after Mamata Banerjee's offensive against the party and the RSS in her peace appeal the night before, with the saffron leadership demanding her resignation as chief minister.

The BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accused Mamata of exploiting her official position and the chief ministerial letterhead on which she issued the peace appeal in the form of an open letter where she blamed the saffron camp for its divisive politics.

They alleged her letter was not a peace appeal but a ploy to divert attention from her administration's failure to control the outbreak of violence that followed the anti-waqf law protests.

The BJP has demanded an NIA probe and is planning to use Mamata’s letter as political ammo, projecting it as evidence of her “anti-Hindu” stance and alleged appeasement politics.

“Using her official letterhead as the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee—who is expected to serve all citizens impartially—is instead blaming the principal opposition party and non-political organization for her administration’s failures. This, despite her police force debunking her narrative that the anti-Hindu violence in Murshidabad was incited by external elements," wrote Malviya on X.

Malviya criticised her repeated attacks on the RSS, calling them “frequent, unsubstantiated and politically motivated.” Citing past events, he wrote: “A striking example of this deflective strategy was during the Khagragarh terror blast involving Jamaat operatives, where the explosion occurred in a house rented by a TMC leader. Without a shred of evidence, Mamata Banerjee hastily blamed the RSS to shield her vote bank. It seems that whenever her political standing is under threat, she resorts to targeting her Hindu community.”

Demanding her resignation in his public appearances, Adhikari wrote on X: “In her so-called peace message she is openly trying to instigate public at large against BJP, RSS and the Sangh Parivar… Strangely, she chose to maintain deceptive pin drop silence regarding the radical extremists who carried out such carnage.”

"It is shameful to find the Chief Minister admitting in writing that persons came from beyond the state to orchestrate riots and thereafter… in view of her unequivocal admission the Union Government should direct NIA probe...," he added.