Bird deaths near Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri fuel alarm, probe demanded

ver 100 birds, mostly spotted doves that are locally known as "ghughu", have been found dead in south Dhupjhora, a village on the fringes of the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday.

The mass deaths of the birds triggered alarm among the locals and wildlife conservationists, prompting them to demand a thorough probe by the state forest department to ascertain the cause of such deaths of the avian species.

Sources said the lifeless birds were spotted scattered across a patch of farmland that was recently prepared for sowing. Along with the spotted doves, some sparrows and other small birds were also found dead.

Residents wondered if the birds died due to pesticide poisoning or viral disease such as bird flu.

“The birds could have ingested toxic chemicals applied to the field ahead of cultivation. But it could also be a viral outbreak,” said a villager.

Suman Choudhury, a nature conservationist who has been working in the Dooars region for over a decade for the conservation of the flora and fauna, said that the way so many birds dropped dead on a single patch of land was highly unusual.

“We cannot rule out anything at this point, neither chemical poisoning nor an infectious disease. Only soil and tissue analysis can reveal the truth,” he said.

The field where the deaths occurred lies adjacent to Gorumara National Park and not far from Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary, both ecologically sensitive zones. Environmentalists fear that if the deaths are linked to a contagious disease, the impact could extend to the rich birdlife of the surrounding forests.

Anirban Majumdar, an environmental activist based in Chalsa, said: “This region is an important habitat for hundreds of bird species. Such incidents can have a cascading effect on local ecology. The authorities must act with urgency and transparency.”

Dwijpratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of the Gorumara wildlife division, confirmed that the samples of soil and dead birds were collected and sent for laboratory testing.

“We are awaiting test results to determine if any chemical or biological agent caused the deaths. Our team has also collected salivary swabs from the birds to check for signs of poisoning or infection,” said the forester.