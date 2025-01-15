Big splash: Water sports on river Ghish make waves in north Bengal with kayaking and snorkeling

Adventure enthusiasts in north Bengal and tourists will have an exciting new destination for adventure sports — the river Ghish.

The hilly river flows in the Kalimpong district and later descends to the Mal subdivision in Jalpaiguri district.

Dovan, a hamlet in Kalimpong, which is known for pristine landscape and lush greenery, now offers snorkeling and kayaking, marking an important step forward in the region's adventure tourism.

So far, such activities have been limited to coastal locations like Goa, Andaman and Lakshadweep.

After successful trial runs conducted in December last year, they are now available in north Bengal.

The Dankyoung Adventure Camp in Dovan is leading this initiative by providing visitors with a thrilling experience in the fast-flowing waters of the Ghish river.

Kayaking, priced at ₹500 for an hour, offers an adrenaline rush as participants navigate a 1.5km stretch of the river filled with natural boulders and moderate water currents, said Arnab Mandal, a representative of the adventure sports organisation.

“White water river snorkeling allows adventurers to dive beneath the surface and explore the river’s rich underwater ecology, including trout (fish), algae and colourful stones,” he said.

Mandal said they had introduced third-grade kayaking at the site.

Snorkeling under the Ghish river in Kalimpong

“Grades in kayaking depend on the rivers. We have two imported kayaks here, specially made for hill rivers,” he added.

Those running the facility also said that ensuring the safety of adventure enthusiasts was their priority.

“All government-mandated safety regulations are strictly followed,” said one of them.

Francis Rai, the coordinator of Dankyoung Adventure Camp, said trained guides always accompany participants, and provide necessary instructions before they embark on their adventure. “This is particularly significant for first-time kayakers and snorkelers who may not be familiar with these sports. Till now, around 60 people have come to enjoy our adventure water sports and we have bookings till next month,” said Rai.

Added to the sports, the camp also provides overnight camping options, with packages priced at ₹1,400 for a one-night stay and ₹2,800 for two nights.

Raj Basu, convener of the Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) and a veteran in the tourism industry, appreciated the initiative.

“The introduction of snorkeling and kayaking in Dovan will draw more tourists and adventure lovers to the region. We want more such initiatives in north Bengal to promote it as a destination for adventure tourism,” said Basu.