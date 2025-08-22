MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 22 August 2025

Bengal suspends four officials accused of adding fictitious names to voter list

EC had sought FIRs, but chief secretary’s letter stops short of promising cases

Pranesh Sarkar Published 22.08.25, 11:13 AM

Sourced by the Telegraph

The Bengal government has suspended four officials and started departmental proceedings against them, as they are accused of adding fictitious names to the voter list, sources in the administration said.

“The chief secretary, Manoj Pant, has sent a letter to the Election Commission, saying the four accused officials will be suspended and departmental proceedings will be initiated against them. But the letter remained silent on the EC’s directive to lodge FIRs against the officials,” said a source.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources at Nabanna later said all the four officials had been suspended.

The fictitious names were added to the electoral rolls in the Moyna and Baruipur (East) Assembly constituencies.

Repeated calls from this newspaper to the chief secretary went unattended.

After the poll panel had asked Pant to act against the four officials, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said at a public programme that the state would not take any action since election notification had not been issued.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

House of cards that rules us: SIR, 'unconstitutional' bills widen chasm

Barring two days of discussion each in the two Houses on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the session that had started off with disruptions and adjournments ended on the same bilious note
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Thursday. 
Quote left Quote right

West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT