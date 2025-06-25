Bengal police special task force seizes brown sugar worth 1.45 crore, one in custody

Malda/Cooch Behar: The special task force of Bengal police, along with the crime monitoring group of Malda district police and Baishnabnagar police, conducted a joint raid and seized around 1.5kg of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) on Monday night.

Anil Choudhary, a resident of Bhagalpur district in Bihar, has been arrested. Sources said the police had intercepted Choudhary in the 18th Mile area of Baishnabnagar. The person, a police officer said, had been to Kaliachak to buy the narcotics and was supposed to supply the same to Bihar.

“Altogether,1.454 kilos of brown sugar worth around ₹1.45 crore on the clandestine market were seized,” said a source.

A court in Malda on Tuesday remanded Choudhary in police custody for 10 days.

Cannabis seized

Anil Mahanta, a resident of Hili in South Dinajpur, was arrested from Cooch Behar town on Tuesday afternoon allegedly with 8.1kg of cannabis.

Kotwali police intercepted him after receiving a tip-off. The narcotic was found when his luggage was searched.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.

In another case, Ghoksadanga police in Cooch Behar intercepted a car at Atpukuri Bazar near Ghoksadanga while it was travelling from Mathabhanga to Falakata. The police searched the car and seized 30 kilos of cannabis concealed in two trolley bags and two handbags.

Four persons, including three women, who are from different locations of Cooch Behar, have been arrested.

Bike crash kills youth

A motorcyclist was killed when his two-wheeler collided with a Pick-up van at Rathbarighat in Dinhata, Cooch Behar district, around 11 on Monday night.

Krishnakanta Barman, 22, was on the way to Gosanimari from Dinhata. Although Barman was rushed to hospital, doctors pronounced him dead.