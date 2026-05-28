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regular-article-logo Thursday, 28 May 2026

Bengal: Police arrest aide of TMC leader Jahangir Khan in Falta over extortion, poll violence allegations

Local women had staged road blockades for two consecutive days, alleging that Trinamool-backed miscreants led by the accuses, Chakdar, prevented them from casting votes and confined them to their homes during polling

PTI Published 28.05.26, 08:22 PM
Jahangir Khan

Jahangir Khan Social media

Bengal Police has arrested a close aide of TMC leader Jahangir Khan from South 24 Parganas district in connection with multiple allegations, including extortion, intimidation and assault, a senior officer said on Thursday.

The accused, Israfil Chakdar, chief of Bagnanagar-II gram panchayat, was arrested from Hasimnagar within Falta police station area on Wednesday night.

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"Several complaints had been lodged against the accused, including charges of extortion, threatening locals and assault. Based on the investigation, he was arrested from Hasimnagar," the police officer said.

Chakdar is considered a close associate of Khan, who has reportedly been absconding since withdrawing from the electoral contest ahead of the May 21 re-election in Falta Assembly constituency.

The arrest comes weeks after widespread protests erupted in Hasimnagar following polling on April 29.

Local women had staged road blockades for two consecutive days, alleging that Trinamool-backed miscreants led by Chakdar prevented them from casting votes and confined them to their homes during polling.

The protesters had also accused Chakdar and his associates of assaulting residents and molesting women.

The agitation eventually led to demands for re-polling in Falta. Acting on multiple complaints, the Election Commission later cancelled the entire polling process in the constituency and ordered fresh elections on May 21.

In the re-election, BJP candidate Debanshu Panda won by over one lakh votes, while Jahangir Khan finished fourth and forfeited his deposit.

Earlier, police arrested another alleged Khan associate, INTTUC leader Nasir Sheikh, over accusations of extortion and labour-related intimidation in the Falta Special Economic Zone, the officer said.

Sheikh was accused of extorting money from factory workers and illegally preventing labourers from working if demands were not met, he said.

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